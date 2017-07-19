Trump's agenda is being held hostage (but don't blame Democrats)

Editor's note: The following column originally appeared in The Resurgent.

Conservatives support the repeal of ObamaCare, but moderate Republican establishment leaders do not. Guess what? ObamaCare is not being repealed.

Conservatives support building a wall along the border with Mexico, but moderate Republican establishment leaders do not. Guess what? The wall has not only not been funded, but it is not being built either.

Conservatives support tax reform, but, again, moderate Republican establishment leaders do not. Guess what? Tax reform is no where to be found.

Conservatives support cutting the size of Washington and cutting spending. Again, this is not happening and it is not for a lack of trying.

Time and time again, the Republican establishment has blocked all those efforts. It is moderate and liberal Republicans who continue to stymie the advance of any and all conservative legislation President Trump supports. They want to grow government, subsidize ObamaCare, and reward their own special interests. They have no intention of providing a level playing field where the poor and middle class can compete against the rich. They’ve instead decided on a paternalism that keeps everyone piled on a social safety net with their friends rewarded.

President Trump’s agenda is being held hostage not by conservatives, but by the establishment Republican leaders who smile to his face and betray him and conservatives behind their backs.

Perhaps it is again time for conservative activists to engage in primary fights against the establishment. And this time, they might have a President willing to join them.

Erick Erickson is a Fox News contributor. He is host of "Atlanta's Evening News" and founder/editor of The Resurgent. He is the founder of RedState.com. Follow him on Twitter @EWErickson.