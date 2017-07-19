Stuart Varney: The three major themes of the ObamaCare debacle

Programming note: Watch “Varney & Co.” weekdays on the Fox Business Channel from 9 – 12pm ET.

These are three major themes on my show, “Varney & Co.”:

1. The Europeanization of America.

2. Once the government gives something, it can't be taken away.

3. Politicians don't lead, they follow narrow self-interest.

All three of them are relevant to the ObamaCare debacle.

Let’s start from the top. Does anyone doubt that America is getting more and more like Europe and that ObamaCare was very much part of this Europeanization. Well, ObamaCare lives on, thanks to the Republicans.

Next, does anyone doubt that getting rid of an unsustainable government give-away is next to impossible? Just look at the vast expansion of Medicaid under ObamaCare. It is out of control. Half of all births are paid for by Medicaid. It is wildly expensive yet when just a slow-down in its rate of growth is proposed, even Republicans shy away. Oh no you can't do that what's been given, can never be taken away!

Finally, there’s this last one: politicians are not leaders. That is on very public display with the health care debacle. Witness those Republicans who voted to kill ObamaCare when they were in opposition, but now vote to keep it alive now they're the governing party.

The truth is, the GOP is complicit in, and is part of, the leftward drift of our society. Republicans have not reversed Obama’s trip down the European road. They've speeded up the journey!

They have one last chance: they can cut taxes, and grow the economy. but until you do that, GOP, you're just ObamaCare lite.

Adapted from Stuart Varney’s “My Take” on Wednesday July 19, 2017.

