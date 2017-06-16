Army's transgender policy includes guidelines on male pregnancies

The Army has begun mandatory transgender sensitivity training for soldiers. The training covers everything from “transfemale” soldiers to transgender shower etiquette to dealing with a male soldier who becomes pregnant.

Yes, good readers. Within the ranks of the greatest fighting force known to mankind – the baby’s daddy could also be the baby’s momma. Click here to see the photo.

“That pregnancy scenario is beyond words,” Chaplain Alliance for Religious Liberty executive director Ron Crews told me. “This is an example of how this social policy can be used simply to promote personal agendas at the expense of taxpayers with no regard for being what the military is all about.”

The matter of male soldiers with child is tucked away inside the Army’s “Policy on the Military Service of Transgender Soldiers Training Module, Tier 2: Commanders and Leaders.”

One of my readers serving in the Armed Forces was kind enough to send me a copy of the training briefing – mandated during the Obama Administration.

“The training module specifically outlines key roles and responsibilities of commanders, transgender soldiers, military medical providers and administrative management organizations,” Lt. Col. Jennifer Johnson told USA Today. “This training is mandatory for all uniformed members, as well as Department of the Army civilians.”

The briefing materials cover all sorts of scenarios – from shower stall etiquette to “transfemale” soldiers deployed to anti-LGBT countries.

“This situation is unique in that close proximity with women and men in foreign countries may be more complicated than in the U.S.,” the training module states.

Female soldiers must also come to terms with taking a shower alongside men who identify as women – even if the transgender soldier did not undergo sex-reassignment surgery.

“Soldiers must accept living and working conditions that are often austere, primitive, and characterized by little or no privacy,” the module states. “All soldiers will use billeting, bathroom and shower facilities associated with their gender marker.”

The Army guidelines mandate facilities will not be designed, modified or constructed to make transgender-only areas.

“Accommodations cannot isolate or stigmatize the TG soldier,” the guidelines state.

“As these training materials proclaim, there will be ‘mixed genitalia’ in military showers and sleeping quarters,” Crews said. “Moms and dads in America need to know this before they send their sons and daughters to military service.”

As I mentioned earlier, the policy also covers “what to do” vignette for commanders should they encounter an expectant transgender male soldier.

“The soldier did not have sex-reassignment surgery, and recently stopped taking male hormones in order to try and start a family. Today, the Soldier approached his commanding officer to discuss his newly confirmed pregnancy.”

The Army’s response to a transgender male pregnancy?

“Transgender Soldiers with a medical condition, including pregnancy, will be treated the same as any other Soldier with that condition,” the module states.

Ron Crews, the executive director of Chaplain Alliance for Religious Liberty was dumbfounded by the pregnancy module.

Crews called on Defense Secretary James Mattis to put a stop to what he called this “nonsense.”

“Millions of dollars and training hours have been consumed with lectures on how to deploy transgender personnel in a war zone that has laws against that behavior,” Crews said. “Military commanders should be focused on fighting wars, not on how to deal with transgender personnel.”

