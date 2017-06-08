Todd's American Dispatch
Educator punished for graduation prayer, referencing Jesus
Dr. Kent Medlin is known around Willard, Missouri, as one of those guys who speaks from his heart.
For the past 14 years, he's been the superintendent of schools. He's a good man, a Christian man.
Last May, Dr. Medlin delivered an address during commencement exercises at Willard High School. And being a Christian man, it was not all that surprising when he referenced the Bible and the Lord and invited folks to join him in prayer.
The Springfield News-Leader reported on the superintendent's remarks. He used an acronym, GUTS - for grit, understand and teamwork. It was the "s" that got him in trouble.
Todd Starnes is host of Fox News & Commentary. His latest book is “The Deplorables’ Guide to Making America Great Again.” Follow him on Twitter @ToddStarnes and find him on Facebook.