Sean Hannity: Giving the left a taste of their own medicine

The so-called “tolerant” left is taking its unhinged hatred of the president to a brand-new low, and Kathy Griffin is only the latest offender.

The alleged comedian is now facing an intense backlash for a very disturbing photo shoot in which she hoists what looks like the severed head of President Trump. Griffin apparently thought it was funny, but then quickly apologized after the entire civilized world agreed she had gone way across the line. CNN canceled its agreement with Griffin to co-host the network's New Year's Eve coverage with Anderson Cooper.

To be fair, some in the media did realize that what Griffin did was wrong. But plenty of others tried to defend it, laugh it off and even mock the idea that people would be upset about this.

“OK, not talking about it,” said MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski. “Sorry, it's too gross.”

And then there's CNN, which ran the headline: "Trump family just playing 'victim' with beheading photo."

“I have a hard time bringing myself to care about something like this,” The Atlantic’s Molly Ball told the network. “I think it just speaks to the need to see themselves as a victim that they have that they're constantly being persecuted, constantly.”

And then there's" Senator Compassion" himself, Al Franken. He said Griffin crossed the line, but he is standing by her.

“Well, I think she did the right thing,” Franken said of Griffin’s apology. “I think asking for forgiveness and acknowledging that this was -- this was a horrible mistake. And so I think she can.”

This latest despicable display is only the latest in a long list of attacks that the left has been launched against the president and specifically against members of his family -- his wife, his daughter, his 11-year-old son. Barron reportedly saw the sick picture and was understandably frightened. He thought his father had been beheaded!

The left knows no boundaries when it comes to the president's family. They've gone after the first lady, Melania Trump. They've gone after all the children, Ivanka, Don Jr., Eric, Tiffany and their spouses, and of course, Barron. You can criticize the president all you want. But really, an 11-year-old kid?

Does this not expose a massive double standard when it comes to the left? Nine times out of 10, they can cross the line and they don't face any consequences. There's no outrage, no backlash. Conservatives don't say they need to be fired and boycotted. They're allowed to do and say whatever they want, whenever they want, especially when it comes to smearing and attacking conservatives, which is probably why Kathy Griffin thought it was OK to do that in the first place.

I don’t support boycotts. But given the way the alt-left has come after me and others, some folks think it is time to give them a taste of their own medicine. Brian Maloney and Melanie Morgan have created the Media Equality Project to fight back against these efforts to silence conservative voices, and they intend to start by taking action against the hard left, whether it is over “jokes,” like Kathy Griffin’s, or conspiracy theories like those peddled by CNN and MSNBC.

They won’t like it. But we don’t like what they do to us, either. And 11-year-old Barron Trump doesn’t like what they did to his daddy.

Adapted from Sean Hannity's monologue on "Hannity," May 31, 2017

Sean Hannity currently serves as host of FOX News Channel's (FNC) Hannity (weekdays 10-11PM/ET). He joined the network in 1996 and is based in New York. Click here for more information on Sean Hannity.