James Comey was more Barney Fife than Columbo

Well done, Mr. President.

In all honesty, I only have one beef with President Trump's decision to fire FBI Director James Comey: he should've been given the heave-ho on Day One.

But there's no need to quibble. The deed has been done.

"You are hereby terminated and removed from office, effective immediately," the president wrote in his letter to Mr. Comey.

There was no need for literary panache. You're fired.

Democrats, meanwhile, are fuming over their Cocoa Puffs. They hate Mr. Comey, but they hate President Trump even more.

Just a few months ago - Democrats were calling for the FBI director's head on a platter. They blamed him for Hillary Clinton's failed run at the White House.

But now - those same Democrats have become Mr. Comey's strongest defenders -- mainly because of their unhinged hatred of the president. In other words, it's a classic case of the enemy of my enemy is my friend.

That's what we call a steaming pile of Grade-A, two-faced hypocrisy.

There's really nothing to see here, folks. There is no smoking gun. There is no Nixonian scandal.

In reality, we're dealing with a bunch of hysterical Democrats shedding crocodile tears and a Mainstream Media full of Ted Baxter journalists who wouldn't know the truth if it knocked them upside their heads with a cast iron skillet.

I would be remiss if I did not address the shameful behavior of Republicans in Name Only. Instead of standing with the president, they were more interested in tossing gasoline on this political dumpster fire

I'm referring to the cheap shots taken by Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN), Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC) and the Uber driver from Nebraska, Sen. Ben Sasse.

But the most egregious betrayal came from Sen. John McCain (D-AZ):

"I am disappointed in the President's decision to remove James Comey from office. James Comey is a man of honor and integrity, and he has led the FBI well in extraordinary circumstances. I have long called for a special congressional committee to investigate Russia's interference in the 2016 election. The president's decision to remove the FBI Director only confirms the need and the urgency of such a committee.”

When push comes to shove, Sen. McCain will stand with the Democrats. I just don't understand how in good faith he can continue to call himself a Republican.

The cold hard fact is Mr. Comey was just not very good at his job. He was more Barney Fife than he was a Columbo.

So Democrats and the Mainstream Media and Sen. McCain need to take a Xanax, retreat to their safe space and put all this in perspective.

President Trump is just draining the swamp, folks. And when it comes to draining the swamp -- sometimes you've gotta get rid of a few snakes.

Todd Starnes is host of Fox News & Commentary. His latest book is “The Deplorables’ Guide to Making America Great Again.” Follow him on Twitter @ToddStarnes and find him on Facebook.