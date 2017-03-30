Rolling Stone calls 'Duck Dynasty' Christian-right hillbillies

Duck Dynasty was a modern-day version of Mayberry - a television show that celebrated faith and family and ducks. And now the show has ended - the duck blind is closed.

It was back in 2012 that A&E introduced the nation to the owners of Duck Commander – the Robertson Family, of West Monroe, Louisiana.

It was only a matter of time before Phil and Miss Kay and Uncle Si and Willie became some of the most popular stars in reality television show history. Among all of us gun-toting, Bible-clinging, Deplorables – the Robertson’s were beloved.

Click here to get Todd's new book: "The Deplorables' Guide to Making America Great Again"

Each week they welcomed us into their homes and business for heaping helpings of fried frog legs, jugs of sweet tea and a healthy dose of homespun humor.

The Robertsons never shied away from their devout Christian beliefs – and I deeply respected that decision.

To continue reading Todd's column, click here.

Todd Starnes is host of Fox News & Commentary, heard on hundreds of radio stations. His latest book is “The Deplorables’ Guide to Making America Great Again.” Follow Todd on Twitter @ToddStarnes and find him on Facebook.