Hooray! Finally! Yipee! Americans win one in America! Viva, U.S. District Judge Andrew Hanen!

Last week, Judge Hanen ruled in favor of a 26-state coalition asking that President Obama’s emperor-like decree of de facto amnesty for about five million illegal aliens be delayed while a final determination is made on its constitutionality. Look for this to end up in the U.S. Supreme Court and for Obama’s amnesty to be permanently derailed.

Judge Hanen was confirmed by a 97-0 vote of the United States Senate on May 9, 2002.

There is a bright side of this decision for the Obama administration: Hanen has officially expressed clear agreement with the president. Albeit the pre-November 2014 Obama, who made it clear – 23 times – that he lacks the authority to discard laws he finds obstructive to his agenda or to write his own from scratch.

“My cabinet has been working very hard on trying to get it done, but ultimately … I am president, I am not king,” Obama told Univision in October 2010, when asked why he had yet to achieve legalization for millions of victims of borders.

And at a 2011 Univision re-election campaign speech from Obama: “I swore an oath to uphold the laws on the books … now, I know some people want me to bypass Congress and change the laws on my own. But that's not how our system works. That’s not how our democracy functions. That's not how our Constitution is written.”

Indeed. Jubilant pro-borders Americans – of all descriptions – are now daring to consider the possibility that at least part of the Rule of Law upon which our republic was founded has survived six years of the rule of Obama and the meddling by Valerie Jarrett and Cecilia Munoz, on what was already the most liberal and generous immigration system in the world.

The endless “our immigration system is broken” cliché is simply a newspeak expression for the resentful anguish that the United States still has borders.

The unsupervised actions of the gang in the White House on immigration have resulted in this dangerous period of constitutional crisis in our existence as a republic. Unless stopped now on his immigration law rewrite, the mind reels at what Obama has planned for his remaining time in office — or what a future president may do with the treacherous precedent Obama is hoping to set.

For many, the media-perpetuated myth that the last six years has produced “record deportations” makes it hard to accept the fact that it is more difficult to be deported from Obama’s "transformed America" than it is to win the visa lottery.

According to the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), in Fiscal Year 2014, 6,466 individuals were removed from the interior who were not convicted criminals, fugitives, or repeat immigration violators. Attentive number-crunchers tell us this represents less than six one-hundreths of one percent (.058 percent) of the estimated 11 million ‘unauthorized’ aliens in the U.S.

By comparison, .3 percent of the 15 million visa lottery entrants every year "win" the opportunity to apply for U.S. green cards.

From NumbersUSA.com: “Interior removals have fallen every year Obama has been in office and DHS Secretary Jeh Johnson has pledged to expand the administration's non-enforcement policies further. As former acting director of ICE John Sandweg told the LA Times, "if you are a run-of-the-mill immigrant here illegally, your odds of getting deported are close to zero."

Meanwhile, Texas Governor Greg Abbott says already this year, about 20,000 people have crossed the border into his state illegally.

No, expanding DACA and implementing DAPA isn’t about discontinuing deportations or securing our borders. The real prize here is the work permit and the genuine Social Security numbers that are involved in “deferred action status” promised to the irate illegals. This is intended as yet another gift to the group Obama rightly assumes would be the future big-government Democrat voters while he ignores unemployed American workers and our sinking wages.

For common-sense Americans, the majority of whom are pro-enforcement, an inconvenient (rhetorical) question lingers: If Obama had the authority to simply use “prosecutorial discretion” for five million individuals all along, why didn’t he simply order an amnesty for all illegal aliens years ago?

Another rhetorical question: Would Barack Obama, the Democrats and La Raza be as rabidly anti-enforcement on immigration if the hordes of illegals were highly-skilled, English-speaking, potential conservative voters pouring across the border from Manitoba?

Viva, U.S. District Judge Andrew Hanen!

D.A. King is president of the Georgia-based Dustin Inman Society and is an independent voter. He describes himself a "pro-enforcement" on immigration and borders. Twitter:@DAKDIS

