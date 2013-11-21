Here we go again. It’s like reliving the OJ Simpson saga all over again. I’ve always believed that George Zimmerman and Simpson had much in common, but it became crystal clear this week when I heard his girlfriend tell 911 operators that “he knows how to do it, he knows how to play the game.”

A terrified Samantha Sheibe seemed to be shouting out what many of us had quietly come to know from watching how well Zimmerman had managed to explain away the killing of 17-year-old Trayvon Martin. It's this: George Zimmerman knows a thing or two about how to get away with things.

Who would think to throw the alleged victim of a crime out of her own house and then barricade himself inside to control or possibly alter the crime scene? Ingenious. - Rick Sanchez

Why the comparison to the “trial of the century?” It’s a theme that Nicole Brown Simpson had introduced before she met her demise at the hands of either Simpson or someone he’s still looking for. She said to several friends, including Chris Jenner, “he’s going to kill me and he’ll get away with it.”

It’s eerie, isn’t it? Call it women’s intuition or call it what you will. But there’s something that Zimmerman made plain as day for us this week when he revealed himself as a man who really does “know how to play the game.”

Who would think to throw the alleged victim of a crime out of her own house and then barricade himself inside to control or possibly alter the crime scene? Ingenious.

Who would think to then call a 911 operator not to report an emergency, but rather to put out a statement that carefully refutes everything he heard her say to police on the phone? Brilliant.

Who could be composed enough to deliver such a calm monologue with perfect pitch, tone and demeanor making him sound like the consummate victim? Masterful.

George Zimmerman has walked out of jail, after a Florida judge set his bail at $9,000. He isn’t allowed to go within 1,500 feet of his alleged victim. He must wear a monitoring device and must surrender his guns and passport until his trial.

Then he gets his day in court, where once again we’ll all be treated to another Zimmerman-esque defense. Masterful no doubt, it will likely showcase his keen insight of Florida law, his astute ability to play victim to a particular demographic (blacks, women); but most of all, his remarkably convincing acting skills.

Expect nothing but the best. (Clue: think of OJ Simpson pretending not to be able to make a shrunken glove fit.) You got the picture?

There is, however, one problem for Zimmerman. Remember how even Simpson got sent away after being accused of a much lesser crime than murder?

That model does not bode well for George Zimmerman, because truth is – no matter how well he performs – he remains, like Simpson, just plain overexposed.

George Zimmerman’s problem may come down to this: we’ve seen it all before.