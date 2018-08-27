Kansas woman reunited with lost dog weeks after he was thrown from vehicle in fatal crash

After facing unspeakable tragedy at a car crash, a Kansas woman found some comfort when her lost dog – who had gone flying through the window – reappeared alive and well 19 days later.

Samantha Orr, 21, lost her mother Jennifer during the Aug. 7 accident along a mountain road west of Pueblo, Colo., when their Jeep plunged 600 feet down the side, Fox 4 reported.

“We were just driving along having a conversation and the next thing we knew we were going over the edge,” Samantha told KOAA News.

The accident killed Jennifer, 43, and severely injured Samantha, who was airlifted to the hospital. Their 1-year-old Golden Doodle, Bentley, had been in the vehicle at the time, but couldn’t be found after the crash.

Samantha returned to the area after being released from the hospital to look for the pup. While unsure whether or not he’d survived the wreck, she held out hope and strangers stepped up to search for the missing dog.

Flyers were distributed and a Facebook group, Bring Bentley Home, was created to share any information on the dog, as well as offer tips on how to track down the traumatized animal.

Nineteen days after being lost in the mountains, Bentley was finally spotted alive near the crash site.

It took some patience and a lot of coaxing to get the scared dog to approach his owner, but after convincing him to come into her arms, the two were finally reunited.

“And from then it was nothing but tears and celebration!” Samantha wrote on Facebook. “Bentley is okay, he’s a little malnourished and dehydrated. But otherwise no noticeable injuries. Thank you to everyone who played a role in bringing this sweet boy home. I know the past 19 days, God and my beautiful momma have been keeping an eye on him.”