Army dad returns home to surprise young daughters at school

Two little girls in Florida were in for the perfect Father’s Day surprise when their dad came home after being deployed for six months.

Army Sgt. 1st Class Grant Bolin left for South Korea on assignment in January, but was recently given two weeks of leave, Fox 13 News reports.

The father of two decided he wanted to see his young daughters, three-year-old Madison and five-year-old Audrey, as soon as possible, so their school helped arrange the surprise.

The girls, who both attend Learning Experience in Lakewood Ranch, were on a special playdate set up by the staff, complete with costumed characters, when Bolin walked in.

Sarah, Madison and Audrey’s mom, posted video of the reunion on Facebook, which had been viewed over 1,000 times as of Friday afternoon.

“The girl’s reaction to seeing daddy for the first time in 6 months! Be still my heart!” she wrote.

As soon as Madison and Audrey caught sight of their dad, they both shrieked with excitement and ran over for a big hug.

"I cried. Everybody cried," Sarah told FOX 13 News.