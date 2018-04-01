Fun ways to decorate your Easter eggs

Happy Easter! Fox & Friends celebrated all morning long with farm animals, crafts, and so much more thanks to A2Z Party Planning, Aly’s Ponies, and Party City.

Can't forget the Easter eggs! Lifestyle Expert Limor Suss shared tips for decorating creative Easter eggs the whole family will love. Here's how you and your family can do it at home:

NO MESS - WASHI TAPE EGGS

What you need:

Scotch washi tape - variety of colors

Scissors

Craft eggs

How to make:

1. Cut washi tape

2. Stick onto craft egg



UNICORN EGGS

What you need:

Craft flowers

Modeling clay - white

Glitter/gold paint

Thin paint brush

Tacky glue

Thin black marker

Craft eggs

How to make:

1. Make horns out of modeling clay by rolling out two pieces of clay, and twisting them together to look like a horn

2. Let horn air dry

3. Draw unicorn eyelashes onto craft eggs

4. Glue on craft flowers with tacky glue

5. Once horn is dry, paint it gold and glue onto egg



MINION EGGS

What you need:

Glue

Black ribbon - 1/8 thick

Blue and yellow paint

Silver, black, blue and yellow markers or paint pens

Painters tape

Googley eyes

How to make:

1. Measure about half way up on the egg and wrap with painter’s tape

2. While holding the bottom half of the egg, paint the top with yellow acrylic paint. Use a smooth brush to minimize bristle marks

3. Remove the painter’s tape while wet and let dry

4. Once dried, wrap another piece of painter’s tape along the edge of the yellow

5. Paint the bottom half of the egg blue (blue paint pen works well)

6. Remove painter’s tape and let dry

7. Use a silver paint pen to draw on the minion’s goggles, let dry

8. Glue on googley eyes, let dry

9. Measure and cut a piece of 1/8” thick black ribbon for the goggle strap

10. Glue each end of the ribbon to the edges of the goggles

11. Draw on the minion’s mouth and hair using a black paint pen or sharpie

EMOJI EGGS

What you need:

Eggs

Yellow paint

Pencil

Paint pens or markers - gold, red, blue, pink

How to make:

1. Holding the egg with your index and thumb finger, paint half of the egg yellow (if dyeing let stand for 5 minutes) and let dry

2. Hold the dry half of the egg and paint the remaining side yellow, let dry

3. Repeat steps one and two if a darker shade of yellow is preferred, let dry

4. Draw a light outline of your favorite emoji using a pencil

5. Outline the mouth using a gold paint pen

6. For emojis with eyeballs, color in the whites of the eyes and fully let dry before filling in the pupils with black sharpie

7. For the sunglasses, outline in black sharpie and fill in with black paint pen and fully let dry before adding the white highlights

8. For the tongue, fill in with pink paint pen and outline tongue in pink metallic sharpie fine point paint pen

9. For the toothy smile, fill in white teeth and let dry before outlining the mouth with gold paint pen

EMBELLISHMENTS AND PUFFY PAINT

What you need:

Rhinestones

Gemstone Stickers

Puffy paint

Tacky Glue

How to make:

1. Dye eggs in a variety of colors

2. Glue on embellishments

3. Make designs with puffy paint

BUNNY EGGS

What you need:

Felt or cardstock

Scissors

Tacky Glue

Black and pink markers

How to make:

1. Cut out bunny ears and feet

2. Glue on ears and feet

3. Draw bunny face