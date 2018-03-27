'Gator King' uses live alligator for gender reveal party in viral video

A Louisiana man got a little wild for a gender reveal party he and his wife hosted.

Louisiana’s “Gator King” Mike Kliebert and his wife, Rebecca Miller, invited family and friends over to reveal the gender of their unborn child. However, instead of using balloons or a cake to announce the sex, Miller and Kliebert used a watermelon and another “member of the family” – a live 60-year-old alligator named Sally.

In a 4-and-a-half-minute video posted on Facebook -- which has gathered over 3 million views across Kliebert and Kliebert’s mother’s pages -- Kliebert is seen wrangling Sally for a few minutes with a friend, before tossing a small watermelon into the reptile’s waiting jaws.

As soon as the alligator snaps her mouth shut, the watermelon cracks and reveals blue goo – the couple is having a baby boy. The party goers – who are silent as Kliebert attempts the “watermelon crush” – erupt into cheers as soon as the gender is revealed.

“Best gender reveal we could come up with!” Kliebert captions the video.

In a follow-up photo, Kliebert poses happily with his wife, their son and daughter, and Sally.

Kliebert, who was on season 1 of History channel’s “Swamp People,” was raised on Klierbert’s Turtle and Alligator farm. The farm is where he honed his passion for gators, he writes on his Facebook page. So it was only natural for the brood to use the animal for their joyous occasion.