Florida man gets wish to marry sweetheart before his death

A community is coming together to make a Valrico, FL, couple's wedding special.

The groom is battling cancer and he knows it's a battle he won't win. But one of his last wishes is to marry his soulmate.

Dustin Synder is only 19-years-old, but he already knows his future will be measured in days, not years.

After an on-again-off-again battle with cancer, he was recently told he has just weeks to live.

"The only treatment for this is removal and they can’t remove this," his mother, Cassandra Fondahn said. "It's been a rough road."

Dustin's girlfriend, Sierra stayed by his side through it all. And, this Sunday, the two will tie the knot at the Big Red Barn in Plant City, giving them as much time as possible as husband and wife.

“That means everything to me,” Sierra Siverio said. “I'm going to be there for him no matter what and I'm really excited for this opportunity.”

Donations for their wedding are pouring in, everything from the dress to the cake, even the rings are being donated or paid for by family, friends, and complete strangers touched by Dustin's story.

Event coordinator Alina Clark says there are still a few needs including bridesmaid dresses, drinks, and floral arrangements.

"I just want to make sure, if it was my child, I would want them to have every last bit of happiness,” Clark said.

“We're going to be together, no matter what, forever, in both of our hearts,” Siverio said.

