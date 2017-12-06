The right way to hang Christmas tree lights

We all have our Christmas traditions, particularly when it comes to the tree and its decorations.

But here’s some news that is guaranteed to blow your mind - you’ve been hanging your lights all wrong.

According to designer Francesco Bilotto, the traditional method of wrapping them horizontally in circles around the branches is not the way to do it.

He claims we should drape them vertically instead, as this prevents the glow from the lights from getting lost in the middle of the tree.

Bilotto told House Beautiful: “This way every tip of your tree, from branch to branch, will twinkle with delight.”

He added: “Another added bonus is when you dismantle your tree and take off the lights, it’ll be easier and less messy to remove strands from the exterior of the tree — rather than fighting a stubborn almost dried branch.”

To get the most out of your Christmas lights, Bilotto recommends you begin at the top with the end that doesn’t have a plug and let them hang to the bottom of the tree.

Next, pull the lights 7 to 10 cm to the right and work your way back up to the top of the tree.

Repeat this process so that your entire tree is covered in twinkling bulbs.

To ensure the middle of the tree also sparkles, hang the shiniest ornaments deeper within the branches so that they reflect the lights.

While many of us might feel uncomfortable about straying from our usual technique, anything which makes the depressing task of taking down Christmas decorations easier gets the thumbs up from us.

Speaking of which, when packing away your Christmas tree lights in the new year, here’s a handy hack for stopping them from getting tangled up.

Rather than stuffing them into a box, wrap them around taped together cardboard toilet rolls.

Why not branch out and give it a go this Christmas?

This article originally appeared on The Sun