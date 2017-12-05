College student has to wear Christmas tree costume every day after losing Twitter challenge

A University of Alabama student learned the hard way not to tempt Twitter with outrageous promises.

Kelsey Hall posted a photo of herself dressed in a Christmas tree costume on the social media site and captioned it, “1,000 retweets and I’ll wear this to all my classes for the rest of the semester.”

STUDENT 'OWES' $200,000 TO ST. JUDE AFTER FUNDRAISING TWEET GOES VIRAL

It’s not known why the student posted the shot in the first place, but she is definitely regretting it now. Hall – who has a little over 2,600 followers – watched in disbelief, and probably a little horror, as her tweet went viral and managed to snag nearly 20,000 retweets.

During the surge in popularity, Hall would respond with “guys I really don’t want to do this,” and “everyone needs to calm down,” obviously unhappy with the way her post took off.

Though others took pleasure in spreading the tweet. One of her friends was on the forefront of pushing the issue, writing “Plz retweet this !!! Very important,” on Twitter.

Hall retorted with “You are the worst.”

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

The 20-year-old is a woman of her words, though. She went to campus sporting the festive costume – and a very contrite look on her face as she posed for pictures with a fan.

Hall won’t have to suffer too long. Her tweet states she only has to wear the tree until for the rest of the semester, which ends this week.