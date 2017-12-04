Young rapper meets 80-year-old grandma he befriended over Words with Friends

This friendship between a young local rapper and an elderly Florida woman is melting hearts all over the country.

On Friday, the 22-year-old Spencer Sleyon — who, according to XXL, raps under the name Half Empty — flew 1,000 miles to West Palm Beach to meet 81-year-old Rosalind “Roz” Guttman. The two had been playing the online game Words with Friends together for over a year.

“We played [300-plus] games together, and [Roz] actually ended up becoming a good friend of mine,” Tweeted Sleyon. The tweet, along with the photos of the two hugging each other, has been liked one million times.

The trip was arranged by Amy Butler, a pastor at Manhattan’s Riverside Church, who flew to Florida with the rapper.

Sleyon told The Root that Roz was his “best friend.”

“Sometimes we’d speak about personal things, but nothing extra personal,” he said. “Politics, the election, hurricanes.”

Added the rapper: “Whatever people want to take from this story and however it makes them feel, I’m just glad and Rosalind and I can bring that to people.”

