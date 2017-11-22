Black Friday's biggest deals and savings

Concerned about Black Friday shopping? Customers figuring out what gifts to buy friends and family can already start taking advantage of holiday deals.

The National Retail Federation said last Tuesday that 164 million people "are planning to shop or considering shopping during Thanksgiving weekend." The figure counted Thursday, Nov. 23 through Monday, Nov. 27.

Read on for some of the promotions that are currently available -- and others that soon will be.

Amazon

The online retail giant’s Black Friday Deals Store is already up and running.

Amazon said in a press release that the store “offers deals across every category now through Black Friday.” Customers can also regularly check for “Deal of the Day” promotions.

Some of Amazon’s promotions in the online store include:

iPad Stand Adjustable, Lamicall Tablet Stand, $16.99 (regular price: $69.99)

Kindle Paperwhite, $89.99 (regular price: $119.95)

Sony XBR55X900E 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV, $998 (regular price: $1,298)

TP-Link AC5400 Wireless Wi-Fi MU-MIMO Tri-Band Router, $199.99 (regular price: $299.99)

AIRLINES SEE THANKSGIVING TRAVEL RISE 3 PERCENT

Amazon has announced deals it said "will be available on various dates and times between Nov. 17 and Nov. 24."

Already available is a Fire 10 HD for $99.99 (regular price: $149.99).

Other deals that are expected to be available in the coming days will include:

Echo Dot, $29.99 (regular price $49.99)

Amazon Tap, $79.99 (regular price: $129.99)

Amazon says it will also sell a 49-inch 4K television for $159.99.

Best Buy

Best Buy said earlier this month that close to 1,000 stores in 47 states will be open at 5 p.m. local time on Thanksgiving.

"Nearly all stores will remain open until 1 a.m. local time on Friday, Nov. 24, and re-open at 8 a.m. until 10 p.m. local time," the company said.

Below are some Black Friday doorbuster deals the company has announced:

Sharp 50" Class LED 2160p smart 4K Ultra HD Roku TV, $179.99 (in-store only, regular price: $499.99)

Apple iPad mini 4 Wi-Fi 128GB, $274.99 (regular price: $399.99)

KitchenAid - KV25G0XER Professional 500 Series Stand Mixer, $199 (regular price: $499)

Some other deals are already available online.

Dell

Dell has announced a number of deals that include:

NEW Dell Inspiron 15 7000 Gaming Laptop, $899.99 (deal began Nov. 15, list price: $999.99)

Alienware 17 Laptop, $1,599.99 (list price: $2,074.99)

This is a doorbuster deal, Dell says, which starts 11 a.m. ET on Thanksgiving.

Dell Inspiron Desktop, $379.99 (list price: $649.99)

Dell says this doorbuster starts at 8 p.m. ET on Thanksgiving.

Kmart

A release says stores will be opening at 6 a.m. on Thanksgiving and are going to close at 10 p.m. on Black Friday.

"Some stores will close at midnight and others will close at 2 a.m. and re-open at 6 a.m. on Nov. 24," it adds.

Among the Black Friday doorbuster deals that are already available online are:

Trim A Home 6' Decorated Tree Clear, $49.99 (regular price: $99.99)

Skullcandy S5URHW-509 Uproar Wireless Headphones, $24.99 (regular price: $49.99)

Kohl's

Kohl's says that its Black Friday deals started online on Monday at 12:01 a.m. CT and will be effective in stores on Thanksgiving at 5 p.m. local time.

Doorbusters, the company says, start on Thanksgiving online at 12:01 a.m. CT and in-person at 5 p.m. that day local time.

Below are some doorbuster deals, according to Kohl's Black Friday ad:

Samsung 55-in. 4K ultra HD smart TV model UN55MU6290, $499.99 (receive back $150 Kohl's cash, regular price: $999.999)

Canon EOS Rebel T6 DSLR camera with Wi-Fi connectivity, $449.99 (receive back $135 Kohl's cash, regular price: $749.99)

Samsung 4K Blu-ray player, $129.99 (receive back $30 in Kohl's cash, regular price: $249.99)

SkyDrones HD Pro X1 VR streaming drone with battery and VR goggles, $69.99 (regular price: $149.99)

Hboard 2.0 Hoverboard, $249.99 (receive back $75 Kohl's cash, regular price: $399.99)

Shark Navigator DXL vaccum, $99.99 (regular price: $199.99)

Microsoft

The company has announced a number of promotions. Those include:

Bose QuietComfort 25 headphones, $179 (currently available, regular price: $299)

Street Hopper 5 with mic, $49.99 (begins Nov. 23, regular price: $99.99)

Dell XPS 13 laptop, $799 (begins Nov. 23, regular price: $1299)

Xbox One S 500GB Console + Free Game and 1-Month Game Pass, $189 (begins Nov. 23, regular price: $249)

Samsung

The tech company says there will be Black Friday deals that started on Sunday and Thanksgiving.

Some of the promotions which began Sunday include:

Samsung Chromebook Plus, $349.99 (regular price: $449.99)

Samsung Chromebook Pro, $449.99 (regular price: $549.99)

65" Class MU6290 4K UHD TV, $849.99 (regular price: $1099.99)

And the Nov. 23 deals will include:

Galaxy Tab S2 9.7" 32GB (Wi-Fi), $279.99 (regular price: $499.99)

49" CHG90 QLED Gaming Monitor, $1199.99 (regular price: $1499.99)

Sears

Some locations are going to be open at 6 p.m. Thanksgiving, according to a release, which said that all Sears stores will be open by 5 a.m. on Black Friday.

Sears' Black Friday ad says that doorbuster items will be available until supplies run out or up to 2 p.m. that day.

Doorbuster deals include:

Kenmore 4.5-cu. ft washer, $449.99 (regular price: $939.99, after 2 p.m. Friday, $499.99)

Kenmore 7.3-cu. ft dryer, $449.99 (regular price $939.99, after 2 p.m. Frida,y $499.99)

Kenmore 3.5-cu. ft. washer, $269.99 (regular price: $539.99, after 2 p.m. Friday, $299.99)

Kenmore 6.5-cu. ft. dryer, $269.99 (regular price $539.99, after 2 p.m. Friday, $299.99)

Target

The Minneapolis-based discounter says it will open at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving and then close at midnight local time. Its stores will then reopen at 6 a.m. local time on Friday.

These are some deals that will be available, according to Target's Black Friday ad:

Xbox One S 500GB console, $189.99 (regular price: $279.99)

Sony PlayStation 4 1TB console, $199.99 (regular price: $299.99)

urBeats headphones, $49.99 (regular price: $99.99)

Nikon D3400 DSLR bundle, $499.99 (regular price: $899.99)

Target is also going to offer Black Friday deals on Target.com on Thanksgiving morning.

For the first time, when customers spend $50 on Black Friday, they will receive a coupon for 20 percent off a future shopping trip. And nearly all of Target's Black Friday online deals will be eligible for pickup at the store.

Also new this year: Discounts will be applied automatically at checkout, with no coupons or codes required.

Target also wants to reward its most loyal guests. On Wednesday, holders of its branded credit card will get access to more than 100 Black Friday deals, compared to a handful in past years.

Toys R Us

Looking for children's gifts before Black Friday?

Stores will open 5 p.m. local time on Thanksgivng "and remain open for 30 hours," a release says.

Among the Thanksgiving doorbusters, Toys R Us says, will be:

Barbie Pink Passport 3-Story Townhouse, $59.99 (regular price: $119.99)

Power Wheels Boomerang 12 Volt Ride-On, $249.99 (regular price: $399.99)

Toys R Us has announced other deals through its Black Friday ad.

Walmart

The retail giant says that its Black Friday deals begin at 12:01 a.m. ET online on Thanksgiving, and in stores at 6 p.m. local time on Thanksgiving.

Below are some of its Black Friday specials:

Google Chromecast, $20 (regular price: $35)

Arlo Camera 3-pack, $199 (regular price: $399)

Netgear Orbi AC2200 Tri-Band Whole Home Wi-Fi System, $199 (regular price: $279)

Yuneec Breeze Drone, $199 (regular price: $299)

Samsung 65-inch Class Curved 4K Smart TV, $998 (regular price: $1298)

The Associated Press contributed to this report.