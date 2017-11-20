10 Thanksgiving centerpieces that will dress up your festive feast

Before the Thanksgiving turkey comes to the table, your guests are going to be focused on the actual table. But there's no need to spend lots of money on elaborate decorations. With a little bit of inspiration and a whole lot of creativity, you can totally wow your guests with a homemade centerpiece.

Here are 10 ideas to consider this Thanksgiving, any of which is sure to complement the (hopefully) delicious meal you'll be serving to your hungry, thankful diners:

Use what's seasonally available

A post shared by JennySteffensHobick (@jennysteffenshobick) on Nov 2, 2017 at 7:22am PDT

This lovely centerpiece is an example of something you can create with seasonally available items. Choose a pumpkin or gourd and fill with a fall colored arrangement of mums and other flowers.

Prepare a few take-home decorations as gifts

A post shared by HelloGeo! (@hellogeodesigns) on Nov 5, 2017 at 8:33am PST

Not only is this centerpiece reusable all season long, but if you wanted, you could also prepare a few extra and send your guests home with something more than leftovers. Simply fill mason jars with corn kernels, for example, and top with an air plant or succulent.

Try using succulents

A post shared by Rachael ("Rakael") (@infinitesucculent) on Nov 2, 2017 at 7:50am PDT

A nice way to celebrate the season and ensure that parts of your centerpiece will last awhile, top a pumpkin with succulents and accent with feathers and local flowers.

Make it simple and removable

A post shared by Homestead Design (@homestead_design_mn) on Nov 7, 2017 at 6:50am PST

Nothing is worse than not having enough room for the food on the table. Avoid this by creating a simple centerpiece on a tray or in a basket that will allow you to whisk it away once your guests have admired it and are ready to eat.

Send a message

A post shared by Natalie H. (@lovelylivingdesignco) on Oct 25, 2017 at 3:21pm PDT

What better way to celebrate Thanksgiving than encouraging your guests to embrace the holiday and give thanks. Write on a pumpkin, place framed quotes on the table, or send a message in your own creative way.

Big and bright

A post shared by Cameron S. Kelly • CSKblooms (@cskblooms) on Dec 11, 2016 at 9:04am PST

Impress guests with a large, bright, festive arrangement as your centerpiece. A unique vase can be a special touch, too.

Add a few candles

A post shared by Hello Darling (@xohellodarling) on Nov 28, 2016 at 4:20am PST

Adding candles throughout your centerpiece can give your table a warmer touch. Choose a few different heights and colors for a refined look.

Embrace feathers

A post shared by tablejunkie (@tablejunkie) on Nov 11, 2016 at 10:54am PST

Feathers can be a nice addition to your Thanksgiving centerpiece. Simply add a few to any flower arrangement, or scatter them along the table.

Keep it monochromatic

A post shared by Kathie West (@refinedinteriordesign) on Oct 9, 2016 at 2:18pm PDT

This is a lovely example of an elegant monochromatic centerpiece. Just be sure to mix different textures and elements to add interest — antlers, pumpkins, candles and flowers can be a nice way to do this.

Dig in to an edible centerpiece

A post shared by dōTERRA | Jennifer Accomando (@jenniferaccomando) on Nov 10, 2015 at 7:04am PST

Great for the kids table, the dessert table, and adult table alike: Serve some chocolate fondue on the side and your centerpiece will surely be a crowd favorite.