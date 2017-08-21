Craigslist user seeking woman to conceive a child with him during eclipse

Most people post ads to Craigslist looking for a roommate or maybe a job, but one enterprising gentleman from California was seeking to inpregnate a fellow eclipse enthusiast.

According to an ad that appeared earlier this month in Craigslist’s “activity partners” section, a 40-year-old man from the San Francisco Bay Area is looking for a “woman who wants to conceive a child” with him during Monday’s total solar eclipse.

“I am 40 years of age, Caucasian male from Europe. My heritage is strong and pure,” he opened his proposal, which may or may not have been genuine. (Oregon Live reported that he did not leave his contact information.) “My looks, instincts, knowledge and strength is 100 percent pure and 100 percent lethal," he added.

In his post, the user was seeking a “worthy female with strong genes, beauty and smarts” to make love with him during the eclipse, timing it so that the moment of conception happens as the moon passes completely in front of the the sun. He also wanted the intimate act to take place in Oregon — presumably in the path of totality — although he had not yet determined an “exact place.”

“When totality occurs, we will have simultaneous orgasms and we will conceive a child that will be on the next level of human evolution,” he wrote.

The man also touted that “everything will be aligned in the local universe,” including both his and his partner’s “cosmic energy,” and even his penis, which he said would be “directed toward the sun.”

However, he does have one caveat: Any woman who accepts his proposal must “like cats,” but her attitude towards drugs is apparently not a concern.

“Drugs are OK. Nitrous Oxide while we climax and experience totality and conception, is OK with me,” he added.

Oregon Live reported that the original post was removed less than two days after it was initially posted, “but a copy of the ad remained in Craigslist’s “best of” section as of Monday.