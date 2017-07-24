'What the Health': Netflix doc turning viewers off meat, onto vegan?

“What the Health” is the most recent documentary making waves from duo Kip Andersen and Keegan Kuhn, who made “Cowspiracy: The Sustainability Secret” in 2014 — another emotionally charged behind the scenes look at the food industry of today. “What the Health” was released in March 2017 and came to Netflix in June where it has been quickly gaining viewers.

The newest documentary tackles what people eat — mainly focusing on the dangers of a diet high in meat, dairy and animal byproducts. Though some of the facts in the film involve sweeping claims about eating meat being equal to eating cigarettes and have been debated and disregarded as ‘cherry picked’, the pro-plant, anti-meat 90-minute feature is causing many people to rethink where their lunch comes from.

The meat-eating city of Dallas, Texas is being affected by this big demand for healthy plant-based eating. Spiral Diner & Bakery is just one of several vegan restaurants that have started to change the foodscape of Texas and reap the benefits of this recent plant eating craze.

Sara Tomerlin, the owner at the Diner & Bakery’s Oak Cliff location, noticed the film’s pull on her diners since the documentary has been growing in popularity.

An article from the Dallas Observer quoted Sara Tomerlin: “I had a new couple in the diner last week who were transitioning to a vegan diet after seeing ‘What the Health.’”

She’s not the only one noticing the uptick in sales. Troy Gardner, chef and owner of V-Eat Modern Vegan at Trinity Groves in Dallas is seeing the same influx of customers.

In the Observer article, Gardner stated: “In the past few days alone, I’ve come into contact with five different individuals who said they went vegan because of this documentary.”

Whether the fervent claims Andersen and Kuhn make about the dangers of meat and dairy consumption are unfounded, the trend of Americans trying to eat healthier and focusing more on what they put in their bodies is true. Dallas is appreciating the business.