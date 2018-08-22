Family sues Dum Dum lollipop maker over son's alleged choking incident

A Pennsylvania family is suing a popular candy company after they claim their son nearly choked to death while sucking on a defective lollipop.

The alleged July 2017 incident involved Mark and Kristina Matthews’ son, identified only as MBM, and a Dum Dum lollipop.

The lawsuit, which targets Spangler Candy Company, claims that the lollipop “slipped and/or came off the stick and lodged in (the child’s) throat, causing (the child’s) airway to close for an extended period of time,” WTAE.com reported.

MAN WHO SEVERED HAND IN MEAT GRINDER WON'T HAVE IT REATTACHED, WIFE SAYS

“The defective Dum Dum sucker was unreasonably dangerous and incapable of being safely used by its intended user,” the lawsuit claims, according to WPXI.

The Matthews contend that the child’s father had to dislodge the candy from his son’s throat and that the child required medical treatment at the hospital.

The family maintains that their son has sustained emotional and mental distress from the incident, and is seeking $30,000 in damages.

Spangler Candy Company, which is based in Ohio, did not return WTAE.com’s request for comment.