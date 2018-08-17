Doctor wrongly removed kidney during botched procedure, lawsuit claims

An Iowa woman is suing her South Dakota doctor and his practice after she claims she went in for a procedure to remove a mass on her adrenal gland and came out still with the mass inside of her — and missing a healthy kidney.

Dena Knapp, who said the 2016 procedure has left her with progressive kidney disease in her remaining kidney, also said she suffers from pain, fatigue, depression and mental distress as a result of the error.

According to Knapp’s lawsuit, Dr. Scott Baker, who performed the procedure, was informed by the pathology department at Avera McKennan Hospital that he had removed her kidney on Oct. 5, 2016, not the mass. But when questioned on Oct. 7, Baker allegedly told Knapp that he hadn’t heard back yet from pathology, the Argus Leader reported.

Knapp contends she was contacted on Oct. 11 by Baker, who said he “did not get everything,” and that she would have to undergo a second procedure. Knapp’s lawsuit states that a second procedure was conducted at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester.

The lawsuit claims that Knapp has not been able to perform many functions since the alleged botched procedure, and that future costs for replacement services cannot be predicted.

Baker did not immediately return the Associated Press’ request for comment.

