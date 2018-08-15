More than 30 people overdose in New Haven as park visitors watch in horror

More than 30 people overdosed on what's believed to have been synthetic marijuana at or near a Connecticut city park as fellow parkgoers watched in horror.

Officials said most of the overdoses happened on the New Haven Green throughout the day Wednesday.

“We have a guy laid out in the alleyway, unresponsive, eyes wide open. He’s out cold,” an unidentified bystander shouted, according to The New Haven Register.

No deaths were reported, but authorities said two people had life-threatening symptoms.

CBS said the victims, covering a range of ages, were found suffering from “a multitude of signs and symptoms ranging from vomiting, hallucinating, high blood pressure, shallow breathing, semi-conscious and unconscious states,” said Rick Fontana, director of the city’s Office of Emergency Operations, said.

Several doses of naloxone, an antidote for narcotic overdoses, were administered to some victims but didn't appear to be effective.

Police Chief Anthony Campbell said officers are looking for a known drug dealer who investigators believe supplied the synthetic marijuana.

Synthetic marijuana is plant material sprayed with chemicals, and has been connected to overdoses nationwide.

Authorities suspect synthetic cannabinoids, known as K2, were laced with other substances, ABC reported.

K2 can result in seizures, psychosis and even death.

Officials were testing the blood of the victims to see exactly what they ingested.

The overdoses follow a similar outbreak at the same park on July 4, when more than a dozen people were treated.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.