American bishop who delivered sermon at royal wedding says he'll undergo cancer surgery

In May, his words of inspiration were heard by millions as he delivered a sermon at the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Now the Most Rev. Michael Bruce Curry is on the receiving end of kind words as he prepares to undergo surgery for prostate cancer next Tuesday.

Curry revealed the news Wednesday in a statement on the website of the Episcopal News Service.

“I am happy to say that the prognosis looks very good and quite positive,” Curry wrote. “I have spoken with several others who have gone through this, and who have offered both encouragement and helpful advice. I will be in the hospital for at least a day, then at home to recuperate.”

“I am happy to say that the prognosis looks very good and quite positive. I have spoken with several others who have gone through this, and who have offered both encouragement and helpful advice. I will be in the hospital for at least a day, then at home to recuperate.” - The Most Rev. Michael Bruce Curry

Curry said the cancer was discovered during an annual physical exam.

The presiding bishop and primate of the Episcopal Church, and former leader of the Episcopal Diocese of North Carolina, Curry rose to prominence in early May, when he was selected for the royal wedding assignment.

The native of Chicago was not acquainted with either Prince Harry or Markle, but was recommended for their wedding by Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, according to the Telegraph.

At the time of his selection, Curry expressed his enthusiasm for the role, saying in a statement, "The love that has brought and will bind Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle together has its source and origin in God, and is the key to life and happiness. And so we celebrate and pray for them today.”

Curry’s address during the wedding was titled “The Power of Love.”

“There's power in love,” Curry said at the wedding. “Love can help and heal when nothing else can. Love can lift up and liberate for living when nothing else will. And the love that brings two people together is the same love that can bind them together, whether on mountaintops of happiness and through valleys of hardship.”

“There's power in love. Love can help and heal when nothing else can. Love can lift up and liberate for living when nothing else will. And the love that brings two people together is the same love that can bind them together, whether on mountaintops of happiness and through valleys of hardship.” - The Most Rev. Michael Bruce Curry

Curry’s statement about his upcoming surgery says he’s been told he’ll need four to six weeks to fully recuperate.

“I am very blessed with a wonderful family, a first-rate medical team, a great staff, dear colleagues and friends, a calling to which I have given my life, and above all a good, great and loving God in whose hands we always remain,” he wrote. “So, do say a prayer. And know that I look forward to being back at my post in September.”