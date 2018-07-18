Arkansas woman claims brown recluse spider bite led to leg amputation

An Arkansas woman claims she had to have her leg amputated after she was bitten by a brown recluse spider.

Kiara Boulton, of West Memphis, told WREG she noticed a spider bite on her left foot, which she believed was that of a brown recluse spider. Worried about the potential side effects — which typically include pain at the site of the bite, skin lesions, joint pain and, in rare circumstances, seizures — she went to her doctor who prescribed her antibiotics.

Three days later, Boulton said one of her toes turned black and was later amputated. She then had to have her left leg amputated above the knee, she told the news station.

Boulton claims the brown recluse spider bite was the cause, though doctors couldn't confirm that was the case. The Arkansas woman also told the news station she is diabetic.

In some circumstances, the disease can lead to peripheral artery disease (PAD).

“PAD causes your blood vessels to narrow and reduces blood flow to your legs and feet. It may also cause nerve damage, known as peripheral neuropathy. This could prevent you from feeling pain,” Healthline reported. “Reduced blood flow can slow wound healing. It can also make your body less effective at fighting infection. As a result, your wound may not heal. Tissue damage or death (gangrene) may occur, and any existing infection may spread to your bone."

Still, Boulton blames the brown recluse bite, telling WREG she has called management for her apartment complex to come and spray for spiders. However, the arachnids have continued to appear, she said, adding that she now keeps the spiders she finds in a jar so they won’t bite any of her children.

"I don't want to be on pain meds for the rest of my life," Boulton said. "I'm now on dialysis because of a spider bite."