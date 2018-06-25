Expand / Collapse search
Police dog 'performs CPR' in adorable viral video

By Nicole Darrah | Fox News
Raw video from the Madrid police department shows a police dog performing CPR on a police officer pretending to be unresponsive.

A valiant police dog in Spain showed off its first-responder skills by apparently performing CPR on an agent who played dead.

Poncho the pup, of the Municipal Police of Madrid, performed the "heroic" life-saving deed on an officer and "did not hesitate for an instant to 'save the life' of the agent," the department said in a translated tweet on Friday.

It appeared to be a demonstration in front of a crowd, who applauded the quick-thinking canine.

The video, posted on Friday, showed the officer falling to the ground and pretending to be unresponsive. Poncho, donning a harness with a flashing emergency light attached, jumped to the rescue.

The dog pounced up and down repeatedly on the officer's chest and placed its ear by the man's neck to detect whether he was breathing. Poncho continued to "save" the cop until he stood up — and gave the dog a well-deserved treat.

Since its posting on Friday, the video of Poncho has received more than 12,000 retweets and 21,000 likes. 

