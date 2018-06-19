Michigan girl, 3, hailed hero for saving mom who suffered seizure

A 3-year-old girl from Warren, Michigan has been praised for her quick thinking after her mother suffered a seizure on Saturday.

While Savannah, 3, was walking the family dog with her mother, Jessa Lavely, Lavely fell and suffered a seizure, FOX2 reported.

“We were about a block and a half from our house when I fell to the ground and started having a seizure,” Lavely, who has suffered a seizure before, told ABC News.

Savannah immediately ran back home, finding her way there by retracing her steps, her mother said.

When she arrived, the home’s surveillance footage shows Savannah crying and desperate to get inside. Eventually, she was able to notify her maternal grandparents who were staying with the family at the time.

“I opened the door and there she was and she said, ‘You need to come quickly. My mommy fell and she can’t get up,’” Jan Fleming, Lavely's mother, told WXYZ.

She then led her grandparents back to her mother while a neighbor, who saw Lavely fall, called 911, FOX2 reported.

Savannah told FOX2 she was “scared” during the incident but she “had to rescue mommy.”

After hearing about her daughter’s actions, it gave Lavely “a lot of anxiety thinking about all the bad things that could have happened," she told WXYZ. But at the same time, she’s also proud of her daughter.

"We're still a little bit shocked that she was able to find her way home," Lavely told FOX2. “She understands what she did and everyone has been praising her. She knows."