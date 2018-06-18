Disney warns 'Incredibles 2' moviegoers about seizure risk after fan's plea goes viral

The Incredibles are back — and fans of the superhero family couldn't wait to see what the fierce five were up to after a 14-year hiatus.

While fans praised the Pixar film for its action-packed plot, some couldn't help but notice a potential health hazard during the film: flashing lights. Strobe lights seen throughout the film led to concerns for viewers with epilepsy.

"I haven’t seen this mentioned in a lot of places, but the new Incredibles 2 movie (#incredibles2) is filled with tons of strobe/flashing lights that can cause issues for people with epilepsy, migraines, and chronic illness. This thread is spoiler free," moviegoer Veronica Lewis pointed out in a tweet, which has been shared more than 10,000 times.

Lewis explained that the villian uses bright flashing lights as a "weapon of choice" to distract anyone attempting to attack.

"One of these scenes lasts over 90 seconds with continuous strobe light, other scenes last anywhere from 5-30 seconds," the fan said, adding that there were no warnings about this at any point throughout the movie.

"I am not calling for a boycott of Incredibles 2, or to change the movie. It is very well done, and the strobe lights are an important point in the plot. I just wish Disney/Pixar and theaters alike would issue a warning that the movie contains several scenes with strobe lights," Lewis continued.

The Epilepsy Foundation replied to the viral plea on Friday, calling on Disney to issue warning on all of its channels about the lights featured in "Incredibles 2."

"There should be a warning of the potential effects on people with visual sensitive epilepsy or migraine features," the foundation wrote in a statement online. "For about 3 percent of people with epilepsy, exposure to flashing lights at certain intensities, or with certain visual patterns, can trigger seizures. This condition is known as photosensitive epilepsy and it's more common in children and adolescents, especially those with generalized epilepsy and a type known as juvenile myoclonic epilepsy."

Disney apparently heard social media users' concerns.

Later that day, theaters across the country began posting signs that warned "Incredibles 2" fans about the lights.

"'Incredibles 2' contains a sequence of flashing lights which may affect customers who are susceptible to photosensitive epilepsy or other photo sensitivities," the signs read.

According to USA Today, Walt Disney Pictures sent an advisory to theaters about the issue Friday, requesting that they alert fans about the risk ahead of the film.

"I've never seen something like that happen," Mauricio Mencia, a supervisor at AMC Universal CityWalk in Los Angeles, told the publication.

Disney boasted $180 million at the box office during its opening weekend in the U.S., making it the second biggest ever June debut, behind only "Jurassic World" ($208.8 million), which has its own sequel preparing to take a bite out of the box office when its opens in North America next weekend.

According to Disney, adults made up 31 percent of the audience, families accounted for 57 percent and teens 11 percent.

"This is one of the biggest over-performances I've ever seen," said comScore senior media analyst Paul Dergarabedian. "To over-perform by $40 million means everyone underestimated the power of animation to draw huge audiences."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.