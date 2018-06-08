Kat Von D says she won't vaccinate her baby

No one can change Kat Von D‘s mind when it comes to her pregnancy.

In a lengthy Instagram post showing off her growing baby belly, the celebrity tattoo artist said that she will not be vaccinating her baby, abiding by her and her husband’s vegan lifestyle.

“If you don’t know what it’s like to have the entire world openly criticize, judge, throw uninformed opinions, and curse you – try being an openly pregnant vegan on Instagram, having a natural, drug-free home birth in water with a midwife and doula, who has the intention of raising a vegan child, without vaccinations,” she wrote.

Since announcing that she was expecting in May with Leafar Seyer, the “LA Ink” alum and lipstick purveyor said she’s been “bombarded with unsolicited advice,” and unwelcomed opinions.

“I also was prepared for the backlash and criticism we would get if we decided to be open about our personal approach to our pregnancy. My own Father flipped out on me when I told him we decided to ditch our doctor and go with a midwife instead” she said.

She concluded with telling her followers to simply unfollow if they don’t approve.

“If you don’t dig a certain something about what I post, I kindly ask that you press the unfollow button and move the f–k on. So before anyone of you feel inspired to tell me how to do this, I would appreciate you keeping your unsolicited criticism to yourself.”

This article first appeared on NYPost.com.