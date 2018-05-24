Expand / Collapse search
Instagram model dies after promising followers terminal cancer was 'only a phase'

By Sofia Petkar | The Sun
Nara Almeida, who documented and shared her stomach cancer battle with over 4.6 million followers on Instagram, died at age 24.

A popular Brazilian model who documented her fight against cancer on social media has died.

Nara Almeida regularly updated her 4.5 million followers about her treatment as she bravely battled stomach cancer.

The 24-year-old blogger wrote inspiring posts and was praised online for showing the reality of life with cancer following her diagnosis in 2017.

Hoje começa uma nova fase na minha luta contra o câncer. Finalmente vou tomar a primeira dose de imunoterapia!! Depois de muitos exames e muita preparação meus médicos encontraram um medicamento que vai me fazer realmente bem e tenho a chance de salvar minha vida. Como muitos já sabem o remédio custa muito caro e depois de mt insistência infelizmente não obtivemos resposta do governo e não posso esperar, então fui pra luta. Estamos nos esforçando ao máximo para conseguir juntar dinheiro suficiente pra pagar os exames e a dose do medicamento. Mas Deus como sempre coloca anjos na minha vida e dessa vez colocou o @pato 💙ele se dispôs a pagar 6 meses de tratamento ( oh Glória) e a clinonco que fez a doação de 3 doses do medicamento,só Deus sabe a emoção que foi quando tive a confirmação de que eles iriam de verdade ajudar a salvar minha vida, SÓ GRATIDÃO!! Agora vamos torcer para esse medicamento fazer um efeito maravilhoso e eu me livrar dessa doença e acabar com esse sofrimento. Já faz um mês que estou na uti e ficarei o tempo que precisar se for pro meu bem. Vamos continuar vendendo camisetas e aceitando doações de quem quer ajudar pois infelizmente temos custos com exames e outras milhares de coisa que o plano não cobre! Mas não estamos fazendo nenhuma vakinha e nem divulgando contas bancárias.( cuidado com as vakinha e contas fakes) enfim estou muito confiante, cheia de esperanças e gratidão a Deus e a todos que me apoiam e acreditam na minha recuperação. Por mais difícil que pareça o problema, com Deus sempre haverá uma solução, eu entreguei minha vida e meus planos nas mãos de Deus e sei que ele tem o melhor pra mim, só peço sabedoria e paciência pra aguentar os dias difíceis, mas creio que no final tudo irá dar certo e vou sair disso muito fortalecida e pronta pra ajudar outras pessoas. OBRIGADA Deus, universo, família, equipe médica, @pato e a vcs por todo apoio! Juntos somos mais forte. 🙏🌟#cancer #positivevibes #oracao #forcaNara

Almeida passed away at the Nove de Julho Hospital in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

The news of her death was posted to Instagram by her boyfriend of two years, Pedro Rocha.

“Unfortunately Nara passed away last night, after so much fighting I wanted to have her forever, but she deserved to rest," Rocha wrote. “Her death leaves a huge space in my heart but she is going to live forever inside me, she will always be my inspiration, making me see the world in a better light."

“I am sure she will continue conveying her strength to many people, as this was her goal," he said. “Rest in peace my love.”

The touching post received more than two million likes.

Almeida was diagnosed with stomach cancer in August 2017, and shared each stage of her treatment with her followers in photos and videos.

She remained positive throughout, despite being told that the cancer had spread to her other organs.

“The doctors gave me the confirmation that my case was aggravated, there is no possibility of a cure," she wrote, after receiving the devastating news. “But once again I repeat to you, 'IT'S ONLY A PHASE', I'm sure this will not be my end.”

“Only I and God know what I’ve already been through, how many traumas, how many sleepless nights crying in pain, only he and I know!" she wrote in March. “I want it to end soon God, you understand my heart, help me give me the strength and strength to continue I beg you.”

Weeks later, she announced the start of her immunotherapy treatment with a photo of her raising her arm in the air with strength as she rested in her hospital bed.

Sempre 💕

“I believe that in the end everything will work out and I will come out of it very strengthened and ready to help other people,” Almeida captioned the photo.

This article first appeared on The Sun.