7 Oklahoma firefighters go viral after becoming fathers within months of each other

There appears to be “something in the water” at the Glenpool Fire Department, a wife of one Oklahoma firefighter joked.

In less than a year, seven out of 20 firefighters with the Glenpool Fire Department in Glenpool, Oklahoma became new fathers.

“This is our normal -- this is our fire family,” Sarah Hutchinson, whose husband, Dustin, is on the far left posing with their daughter, Henley, told Fox News.

“Getting seven babies to stay happy and still was hectic,” she laughed.

The group waited until the last baby was born to take the photo. There are five girls and two boys. The oldest is 15 months, Hutchinson said, while the youngest is just four weeks.

In one of the photos, the seven new fathers pose proudly with their children, while the babies sit on their fathers’ firefighter jackets.

Hutchinson, who gave birth to her daughter in January, said all seven families are friends.

“Glenpool is not the biggest town; we only have one fire station. I couldn't survive without the other fire wives,” she said.

One Glenpool firefighter, Mick Whitney, echoed this sentiment.

“All the guys and wives spend time in the station and outside of the station," he told CBS News. "It's a little different in our group. We go out fishing, hanging out. It's a unique dynamic."

"We all just happen to have kids right under a year. It's a pretty neat deal,” he added.