5 Connecticut students hospitalized after eating 'tainted' cookies

A 15-year-old girl was arrested on Monday when five of her classmates were sent to the hospital after she allegedly gave them cookies laced with a foreign substance. The teen, who was not identified, was charged with five counts of risk of injury to a minor, Fox 61 reported.

The students, who attend Hamden High School, reportedly believed they were eating “marijuana cookies.” They were allegedly sent to the school nurse after appearing to be on drugs, and then taken to Yale New Haven Hospital out of precaution, but have since been released.

"The students advised the high school administrative staff and police, that prior to becoming ill; they had consumed 'marijuana cookies,'" police said, according to Fox 61.

The accused teen is scheduled to appear in juvenile court, WTNH.com reported.