Toddler severely injured after swallowing button battery makes remarkable recovery

A Connecticut toddler who was facing life-threatening injuries after he swallowed a button battery has relearned how to walk and talk since being released from the hospital. Cameron Soto, who spent over two months at Connecticut Children’s Hospital, is being called a “miracle” by his parents.

The 18-month-old’s mother, Marisa, first noticed that her son looked uncomfortable back in December while he was playing with his toys. She took him to a local ER where he started foaming at the mouth and vomiting. An X-ray revealed that he had swallowed a toy battery, Fox 61 reported.

“When they told me it looks like a button battery, I started screaming because I knew,” she said.

The boy was rushed to Connecticut Children’s where surgeons removed the battery, and he was intubated for over two months. The family said they spent every day praying at his bedside. He lost the ability to eat, walk and talk while he was recovering, and still relies on a trach to help him breathe. While he’s caught up to his peers developmentally, doctors don’t know if the trach will be permanent.

The family is sharing their story in the hopes of warning other parents about the dangers of having button batteries in the home.

“It’s so hard to keep reliving the same moment but it’s super dangerous,” Soto told Fox 61. “If we had known, we would’ve never have had any toys that have those batteries in our house.”