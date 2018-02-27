Woman's hand that was chopped off in machine was saved by co-workers

A woman is expected to make a full recovery after her hand was sliced off by a coconut-chopping machine.

Santha was working in a coconut oil factory in Iiritty, India when her left hand accidentally slipped into the machine and was severed from her arm.

Thanks to her colleagues, who reacted quickly and rushed their co-worker ─ and her hand ─ to the hospital, surgeons eventually were able to reattach her appendage after several hours.

"It was the presence of mind displayed by Santha's colleagues to bring the cut-off palm in a bag of ice along with the patient [that] was the crucial thing in this case," Dr. Krishnakumar, head of plastic and reconstructive surgery at Aster MIMS hospital, told news service SWNS.

Whenever someone loses a limb in an accident situation, the U.S. National Library of Medicine recommends wrapping the severed part “in a clean, damp cloth, place it in a sealed plastic bag and place the bag in an ice water bath.”

Santha, who did not want to reveal her last name, lost her hand at the coconut oil factory she worked at on Jan. 12.

Six weeks following the accident, the 58-year-old has regained 80 percent of function in her hand. Her doctors expect her to make a full recovery.