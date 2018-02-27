Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Surgery

Woman's hand that was chopped off in machine was saved by co-workers

By Melanie Dadourian | Fox News
Surgeons in India spent seven hours reattaching a 58-year old woman's hand back to her arm after it arrived at the hospital on ice.

Surgeons in India spent seven hours reattaching a 58-year old woman's hand back to her arm after it arrived at the hospital on ice.  ( © India Photo Agency / SWNS.com)

A woman is expected to make a full recovery after her hand was sliced off by a coconut-chopping machine.

Santha was working in a coconut oil factory in Iiritty, India when her left hand accidentally slipped into the machine and was severed from her arm.

A woman has miraculously regained the use of her hand after it was completely severed by a coconut chopping machine. See SWNS story SWHAND. Santha, 58, was working in a coconut oil factory when her left arm slipped into the machine and was chopped clean off. Her quick-thinking colleagues rushed the woman - and her hand - to hospital where surgeons spent seven hours painstakingly reattaching the appendage. Six weeks on she has regained 80 per cent of its functionality and medics think she'll eventually make a full recovery.

A woman has regained the use of her left hand after it was completely severed by a coconut-chopping machine .  ( © India Photo Agency / SWNS.com)

Thanks to her colleagues, who reacted quickly and rushed their co-worker ─ and her hand ─ to the hospital, surgeons eventually were able to reattach her appendage after several hours.

TRAIN SEVERS LIMBS OF GEORGIA WOMAN, 1-YEAR-OLD SON TRYING TO CROSS TRACKS

"It was the presence of mind displayed by Santha's colleagues to bring the cut-off palm in a bag of ice along with the patient [that] was the crucial thing in this case," Dr. Krishnakumar, head of plastic and reconstructive surgery at Aster MIMS hospital, told news service SWNS.

Santha, with the medical staff who treated her. A woman has miraculously regained the use of her hand after it was completely severed by a coconut chopping machine. See SWNS story SWHAND. Santha, 58, was working in a coconut oil factory when her left arm slipped into the machine and was chopped clean off. Her quick-thinking colleagues rushed the woman - and her hand - to hospital where surgeons spent seven hours painstakingly reattaching the appendage. Six weeks on she has regained 80 per cent of its functionality and medics think she'll eventually make a full recovery.

Santha pictured in a wheelchair surrounded by hospital staff, was working in a coconut-oil factory when her hand accidentally slipped and was sliced off.  ( © India Photo Agency / SWNS.com)

Whenever someone loses a limb in an accident situation, the U.S. National Library of Medicine recommends wrapping the severed part “in a clean, damp cloth, place it in a sealed plastic bag and place the bag in an ice water bath.”

DOCTORS SAVE MAN'S SEVERED HAND BY SEWING IT TO HIS ANKLE

Santha, who did not want to reveal her last name, lost her hand at the coconut oil factory she worked at on Jan. 12.

Six weeks following the accident, the 58-year-old has regained 80 percent of function in her hand. Her doctors expect her to make a full recovery.