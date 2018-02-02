Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

HEALTH

Opponents of California's coffee-cancer warnings to face mediation next week

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
Cancer risk warning signs may soon appear at coffee retailers in California this year.

Cancer risk warning signs may soon appear at coffee retailers in California this year.  (LuckyBusiness)

A mediation session is scheduled for next week for coffee retailers -- including Starbucks and BP -- that haven't yet agreed to comply with the state of California's plan for informing consumers about the beverage's potential cancer risk.

So far, 13 coffee sellers, including 7-Eleven, have agreed to post warning signs, as mandated by the state, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

But some coffee retailers are fighting back against the plan, which was prompted by a lawsuit filed in 2010 by the Council for Education and Research in Toxics (CERT).

CERT seeks to force coffee retailers to post warning signs, citing the requirements of Proposition 65, a plan passed by voters in 1986 that requires businesses to inform customers of the cancer risks in their products.

Coffee contains traces of acrylamide, a chemical formed during the roasting process that CERT believes is cancerous. The American Cancer Society has conducted several case studies on acrylamide since 2002, but found no definitive proof of a correlation with cancer.

If no settlement is reached during the Feb. 8 mediation session, a judge will make a decision later this year.  

Bradford Betz is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @bradford_betz.