Chick-fil-A boots breast-feeding mom for nursing her baby girl

A mother from Fargo, N. D. says she was kicked out of a Chick-fil-A over the weekend after she started breast-feeding her infant daughter.

"The owner came to our table where I was showing no more than the upper portion of my breast, barely more than what was visible in my shirt and asked me to cover,” Macy Hornung wrote on her Facebook page.

“I tried to explain that I couldn’t, because my baby refuses to be covered and she started harping about the children and men who can see my indecency and I need to cover," she went on.

"I said they could practice the simple art of looking away and tried to cite North Dakota breastfeeding laws. She told me if I chose not to cover, then she would have to ask me to leave, so I told her my review would reflect my experience and I would be relaying the experience in every local mommy group."

Following the social media post, the fast-food chain apologized for the awkward moment. Owner/operator Kimberly Flamm released an official statement that read:

"My goal is to provide a warm and welcoming environment for all of my guests and I sincerely apologize for the way I handled this situation."

The state's legislature passed a law in 2009 giving a woman the right to "breast-feed her child in any location, public or private, where the woman and child are otherwise authorized to be."