Boy born without arms or legs walks for first time in viral video

“Camden, I’m so proud of you buddy.”

Texas mother Kate Whiddon said that to her son, who was born without arms and legs, in a heartwarming video that has gone viral. It features her 4-year-old son, Camden, walking for the first time.

“You’re sitting up all by yourself. You’re not falling,” Cole Greene, Camden’s father, said to his son in the clip.

“I’m walking,” Camden said, as he scooted toward his father.

Both parents were emotional during the video and told their son how proud they were of his achievement.

“I want to see, Mama,” Camden said, about the prospect of watching his achievement on video.

DISABLED VETERAN HELPS DELIVER DAUGHTER ON SIDEWALK

According to People magazine, Whiddon, 23, learned that her son didn’t have arms or legs when she was just 18 weeks pregnant.

“When I first found out he wouldn’t have arms or legs, I thought that he would just be a vegetable … I didn’t know what to expect,” she told People.

“When he was around 2 months old, I had him laying on my bed … I saw him out the corner of my eye and he was hitting the toys with his arms. I started to cry, I was just so happy and that confirmed that he was gonna be able to do things,” she said.

Whiddon's original Nov. 19 post has gained nearly 3,000 reactions from viewers online.