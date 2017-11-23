Paramedics grant patient's last wish: one final beach day

A palliative care patient in Queensland, Australia, had a final wish: to see the ocean one more time before she died.

The two paramedics transporting her to a local hospital obliged, and made a detour to a Hervey Bay beach, looking out toward Fraser Island.

One paramedic even filled a vomit bag with water so that the patient, who is in her 70s, could dip her hand into it and feel the ocean one last time, the Courier Mail reported.

The woman told paramedics she had moved to Hervey Bay long ago with her husband on a whim, and had lived there ever since. She told the paramedics that she was “at peace, everything is right,” according to the Courier Mail.

A photo of the scene was shared more than 11,000 times on Facebook.

“Above and beyond, the crew took a small diversion to the awesome beach at Hervey Bay to give the patient this opportunity – tears were shed and the patient felt very happy,” the post continued.

"Sometimes it is not the drugs/training/skills – sometimes all you need is empathy to make a difference!" the Queensland Ambulance Service wrote on Facebook Wednesday.