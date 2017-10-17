University of Illinois confirms student case of meningitis

Students at the University of Illinois received a warning on Monday after a classmate was diagnosed with meningococcal meningitis. The student is a resident in Leonard Hall on campus, KMOV.com reported.

The university said in a news release on Saturday that the student was admitted to an Urbana hospital last Tuesday and was receiving treatment. Friends and roommates of the student were contacted to identify any others potentially at-risk of infection.

Dr. Robert Woodward is the medical director of McKinley Health Center on campus and says others aren’t in danger unless they’ve had intimate or prolonged contact.

Meningococcal meningitis is caused by a bacteria and is often severe with the potential to turn deadly. Infections could affect the lining of the brain, spinal cord or bloodstream. It’s often spread through living in close quarters or respiratory and throat secretions. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), even if you’ve received the available vaccinations, you could potentially contract the disease.

Symptoms include onset of fever, headache and stiff neck, or others that can mimic the flu.

