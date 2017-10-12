Expand / Collapse search
CANCER

Billboard featuring chemo bell to ring every time child finishes treatment

The 12-foot metal bell will ring each time a child finishes chemotherapy at St. Louis Children's Hospital.

A giant billboard over Interstate 44 will now help children mark the end of their chemotherapy treatment at St. Louis Children’s Hospital. The 12-foot metal bell was installed on Wednesday, and will be triggered to ring through an app used by hospital staff, St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Bell-ringing is a ceremonious way patients mark the end of chemotherapy at hospitals across the nation. The bell over I-44 was installed with speakers so drivers can hear each time it rings.

“Our kids are so excited when they get to ring that bell, they know what it means right from the start of their treatment,” Jenny Brandt, a certified child life specialist at St. Louis Children’s Hospital, told CBS St. Louis.

An estimated five to 10 children complete chemotherapy at St. Louis Children’s Hospital each month. 