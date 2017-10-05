Boy who donated hair to kids with cancer faces own diagnosis

A Michigan boy who endured two years of teasing while he grew his hair out to donate to it to cancer patients is now facing a diagnosis of his own. Torrin Breneman, a 12-year-old boy who loves wrestling, was initially admitted to the hospital for a bad cough on Sept. 25, Fox 2 Detroit reported.

Subsequent testing revealed stage four Hodgkin’s lymphoma, and he was transferred to the Intensive Care Unit at Children’s Hospital where he immediately started chemotherapy.

“When he came out of the O.R. (operating room) he didn’t recognize anyone,” Jason Breneman, the boy’s father, told Fox 2 Detroit. “He just wanted to know if he could go to his wrestling event on Oct. 8.”

His family said the cancer was discovered in his liver, blood, kidney, bones and stomach, but that he was given an 80-85 percent chance of recovery, Fox 2 Detroit reported.

“He has such a big heart,” his dad told the news outlet. “Everybody loves him – he has so many friends.”

The boy’s mother, Carrie, said the support and prayers the family has received from others has helped them.

“I lost it at the actual initial diagnosis,” she said. “But as soon as he walked in the room, I was able to stop. The tears just stopped.”

The family was dealt another blow recently after someone allegedly broke into their home and stole gifts meant for Torrin while they were spending time with him at the hospital. A GoFundMe page has been started to help the family cover medical expenses.