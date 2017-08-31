Trader Joe's issues recall for 3,400 pounds of breakfast sausage

Trader Joe’s has issued a recall for more than 3,400 pounds of chicken breakfast sausage that is sold in 13 states over an undeclared soy ingredient. The product was produced and packaged Aug. 10-24, and contains soy lecithin, which is not included on the label.

The product, which has a skew number of 046618, is sold in Connecticut, D.C., Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Virginia and Vermont. It contains five sausages and is sold in a 1-pound vacuum-sealed package, AZCentral.com reported.

While no illnesses or allergic reactions connected to the recall have been reported, consumers are urged to discard the product or return it to a retailer for a refund.

Those with further questions are instructed to call Trader Joe’s Customer Relations at (626) 599-3817.