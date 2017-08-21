Off-duty officer saves choking 3-year-old boy

A California sheriff’s deputy was reunited with the 3-year-old boy he saved from choking on a piece of candy while the two were dining at the same restaurant. Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputy Robert Carrasco was off-duty and dining with his own family last month when he saw Nathan Lopez struggling at a nearby table, Fox 11 reported.

Carrasco rushed over to Lopez and began hitting his back, eventually dislodging a piece of candy that was stuck in the boy’s throat.

“Nathan’s mother Jackie said she and her husband felt helpless when Nathan was choking,” Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said in a Facebook post. “She said there was no doubt Deputy Carrasco saved Nathan’s life and he is their Hero!”

On Aug. 15, the pair reunited at the police station for a photo.