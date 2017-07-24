Man gets massive keloids removed from neck in life-changing surgery

A 56-year-old man said he feels “more alive” after strangers helped raise enough funds for a transformative surgery on his neck that removed nearly 40 pounds of extra flesh. Keith Crowell’s saga began 13 years ago, after cuts from a shave at the barber didn’t heal correctly and resulted in massive keloids, Fox 6 Now reported.

Crowell, of Milwaukee, had sought to have the keloids removed but was ultimately denied by insurers, Fox 6 New reported. A GoFundMe page raised nearly $27,000 and helped get him to New York to see a specialist for the two-part procedure, which included removal and radiation. The first part was completed in May, and he returned to New York this month for the final steps.

RUNNER WITH ALS FINISHES HIS FIRST 5K

“I feel a lot lighter,” Crowell told the news outlet, after the second procedure. “It’s a lot of weight off my shoulders. I’m energetic. I feel more of myself. I feel more alive.”

While the scars from the procedure may take time to fade, doctors said there is a 96 percent chance that the keloids will not return, Fox 6 Now reported.

FLORIDA MAN CONTRACTS FLESH-EATING BACTERIA THROUGH BLISTERS WHILE HIKING

“My burden is over with,” Crowell, who works as a security guard at a casino and is now an advocate for others living with keloids, said. “I can sleep at night. I can eat.”