Bush's Baked Beans recalled over defective cans

The company issues the voluntary recall over quality concerns.

The makers of a popular baked beans brand are recalling three varieties of the product over defective side seams on the cans. Bush Brothers and Company included 28-ounce cans of Brown Sugar Hickory Baked Beans, Country Style Baked Beans and Original Baked Beans, Fox 10 reported.

The affected products are stamped with a “best by” date of June 2019. In a July 22 statement posted to its website, the company said the discovery is a quality issue that has since been corrected, and no illnesses had been reported.

Those who purchased the recalled products are encouraged to throw it away, or contact consumer relations at 1-800-590-3797.

 