LSU parents save unconscious fan's life at College World Series

The fathers of an LSU pitcher and the team’s strength coach are being credited with saving the life of an 87-year-old unconscious man at the College World Series on Monday. Jerry Poche, father of hurler Jared Poche, gave the man chest compressions while and firefighter Jimmy Roy, who is coach Travis Roy’s dad, started mouth-to-mouth resuscitation, KMTV.com reported.

The incident unfolded during the sixth inning of Game 1 of the College World Series Final in the concourse near section 117, KMTV.com reported. A concerned parent called out to Poche when she saw the elderly man slump in his chair.

“The man died,” the elder Poche, who has been a doctor for 25 years, told the Advocate. “He didn’t have a pulse; He didn’t have nothing. It looks like, luckily, we got him back.”

The unidentified man was taken to Nebraska Medical Center where he was listed in fair condition as of Tuesday, KMTV.com reported.

“The main thing is, when he left in the stretcher, he was conscious and nobody was doing compressions,” Poche told the Advocate. “It looked like he was going to make it. They brought him to the emergency room and I talked to the senior paramedic over here at TD Ameritrade, and he said the old man is stable. That’s awesome.”

It was the second fan-related incident for Poche, who helped a young fan who was hit by a foul ball on Saturday.

“Instincts kick in,” he told KTMV.com. “You do what you got to do.”

Florida defeated LSU on Tuesday to win the best-of-three series.