South Carolina mom gives birth to 14-pound baby

Two parents in South Carolina were expecting their third child to be big, but they were in for the surprise of their lives when their new bundle of joy turned out to weigh a whopping 14 pounds.

On Friday morning, Cindy Richmond gave birth to Colin, a 14 pound, 4 ounces newborn boy, at Lexington Medical Center in Lexington.

Most newborns weigh between six and nine pounds, according to AmericanPregnancy.org.

“We were just like WHAT?!” Donna Hinton, Clinical Coordinator for Labor and Delivery at the hospital, told FOX Carolina. “What did you say? Weigh that baby again!”

Colin, who was born via cesarean section, has set the record for the biggest baby born in the medical center’s history.

His parents were expecting a big baby, taking into consideration the sizes of their older children at birth -- 7 pound, 6 ounces and 9 pound, 8 ounces -- but they weren’t expecting him to be this big.

“My vote was 12 pounds,” said Cindy. “I wasn’t thinking 14.”

Newborns on average, according to FOX 57, wear size 0-3 months clothing when they’re born, but at Colin’s size, he wears 3-6 months.

"I went down to the gift shop because I wanted to find him something that he'd be able to fit into,” Arthur Keisler, Colin’s father said. "They're like ‘Hey how can I help you today?’ I was like: ‘Well I'm here to find something my son can fit into’... and they said ‘Oh! Is he a preemie?’ I was like: ‘No, he's kind of the biggest baby ever born here.’"

Colin became an “instant celebrity” at the hospital, according to Keisler.

According to the Guinness World Records, the largest baby on record was born in 1879 weighing in at 22 pounds.