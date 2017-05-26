Teen takes dying grandmother to school prom

A high school junior’s date was the talk of the prom last week after he decided to take his 92-year-old terminally ill grandmother to the dance. Stephen Vigil, a student at Stafford High School, proudly escorted Julia Jarman into a ballroom where she was given a crown and sash, The Free Lance-Star reported.

Jarman, who never attended a prom of her own, was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and only has months to live, according to the report. She and Vigil are especially close, with the 17-year-old careful to track her medication and keep and extra blanket near in case she gets cold.

After receiving the go-ahead from principal Joe Lewis, Vigil set out to plan a special Mother’s Day weekend that included lunch a trip to Arlington National Ceremony to visit the graves of some family members, The Free Lance-Star reported. The weekend ended with Vigil’s special request.

“She doesn’t have much time left, so I didn’t even have to think about the decision to take her to prom,” Vigil told the news outlet. “I’m so glad we’ll both have these memories.”

The lead-up to the big day included a new blue dress for Jarman to match Vigil’s light blue vest and tie, and a corsage of red roses and haircuts on the house at Hair Cuttery, The Free Lance-Star reported. The pair then enjoyed a photo session and dined at Spencer Devon Brewing, where the manager covered the cost of their meals.

“I couldn’t believe it,” Vigil told the news outlet.

Vigil’s mother, Pam, said that her son keeps himself busy with school, work, church and sports, but that he has been spending any free moment with Jarman.

“I’m just so happy we could do this for her and the family,” Lewis told The Free Lance-Star.