Trader Joe's recalls apple sauce over potential glass in product

Trader Joe’s has issued a voluntary recall for variations of an unsweetened apple sauce over concerns about possible pieces of glass in the products’ jars. Two of the three variations are sold in stores nationwide, while the other is available in multiple states.

Affected products are sold as Trader Joe’s First Crush Unsweetened Gravenstein Apple Sauce, with a product barcode of 0015905 and a best before date of Aug. 8, 2018, Trader Joe’s Organic Unsweetened Apple Sauce, with a product barcode of 00194877 and a best before date of Oct. 6, 2018, and Trader Joe’s All Natural Unsweetened Apple Sauce, with a product barcode of 00014359 and a best before date of Dec. 16, 2018.

On Sunday, the company said all affected products had been removed from store shelves and destroyed. Consumers who may have purchased an affected product are encouraged to discard of it or return it to a store for a full refund.

Those with additional questions are instructed to call (626) 599-3817 or send the company an email.